Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.33.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVNW shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Aviat Networks from $50.50 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other Aviat Networks news, CFO David M. Gray purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.43 per share, for a total transaction of $29,430.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bryan Tucker sold 5,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $184,505.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aviat Networks by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after buying an additional 13,723 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Aviat Networks by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,970 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,286,000 after buying an additional 26,900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Aviat Networks by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,862 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Aviat Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Aviat Networks by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,080 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.50. The stock had a trading volume of 97,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,757. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.56. Aviat Networks has a twelve month low of $23.83 and a twelve month high of $43.76. The firm has a market cap of $319.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.92.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 37.41% and a return on equity of 14.87%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Aviat Networks will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

