Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Receives $193.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $193.33.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $217.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock opened at $181.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Avis Budget Group has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $545.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.03. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.09.

In related news, Chairman Bernardo Hees sold 43,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.06, for a total transaction of $11,934,578.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,677,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,225,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

