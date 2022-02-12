Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Receives $48.60 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.60.

AVT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Get Avnet alerts:

Shares of AVT opened at $40.63 on Wednesday. Avnet has a twelve month low of $35.71 and a twelve month high of $45.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.24. Avnet had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 11.28%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Avnet will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Avnet’s payout ratio is 21.24%.

In related news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $907,601.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $328,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Avnet by 168.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Avnet by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. 95.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.