Axa S.A. Raises Stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Axa S.A. increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 121.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 114,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,698 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $10,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $78.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.81. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $115.96.

Several analysts have weighed in on LOPE shares. Berenberg Bank cut Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.25.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

