Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Stock Price Down 9% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) fell 9% during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $64.84 and last traded at $64.84. 10,742 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 491,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.25.

Specifically, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $225,836.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total transaction of $218,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $651,266. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

ACLS has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley raised their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 4.16.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $205.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 5,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 24,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 183.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.