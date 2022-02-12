AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.33.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXTI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush started coverage on shares of AXT in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AXT in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXTI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in AXT by 10.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AXT by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,926,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,158,000 after acquiring an additional 31,711 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AXT by 4.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 699,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,677,000 after acquiring an additional 30,911 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AXT by 14.0% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 728,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,997,000 after purchasing an additional 89,463 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AXT by 6.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 697,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,656,000 after purchasing an additional 40,630 shares during the period. 53.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXTI opened at $7.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.66 million, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 2.22. AXT has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $15.84.

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

