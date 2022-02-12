B. Riley Lowers Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) Price Target to $10.00

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at B. Riley from $11.50 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 53.85% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transphorm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.
OTCMKTS TGAN opened at $6.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.72 million, a PE ratio of -20.31 and a beta of -3.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.77. Transphorm has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $9.50.
Transphorm Company Profile
Transphorm, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components used in power conversion in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. Its GaN devices allows customers to design smaller, lighter, and cooler power systems creating increased functional value in end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, and chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles.
