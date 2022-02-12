B. Riley Weighs in on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PMT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) – Analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.53. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.77). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 26.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share.

PMT has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.09.

Shares of PMT stock opened at $16.05 on Thursday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $15.85 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.58 and its 200 day moving average is $18.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 41,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.71%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 142.43%.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

