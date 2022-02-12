Baader Bank Reiterates “€37.00” Price Target for Jenoptik (ETR:JEN)

Baader Bank set a €37.00 ($42.53) price objective on Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on JEN. Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($44.83) price objective on Jenoptik in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.50 ($37.36) price objective on Jenoptik in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €41.00 ($47.13) price objective on Jenoptik in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €41.00 ($47.13) price objective on Jenoptik in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($50.57) target price on Jenoptik in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €36.50 ($41.95).

Shares of Jenoptik stock opened at €32.70 ($37.59) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion and a PE ratio of 22.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €34.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of €32.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.58. Jenoptik has a 12 month low of €21.62 ($24.85) and a 12 month high of €37.80 ($43.45).

About Jenoptik

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

