Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BCPC. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Balchem from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Balchem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Balchem from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $164.25.

Shares of BCPC stock opened at $137.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.86. Balchem has a twelve month low of $109.88 and a twelve month high of $174.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.99 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is a positive change from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in Balchem by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Balchem by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Balchem by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Balchem by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 26,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Balchem by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Balchem

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

