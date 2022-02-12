Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $12.23 Million Holdings in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 47.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 293,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 94,587 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $12,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SC. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 683.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 12,429 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,584,000 after purchasing an additional 119,166 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $364,000. Institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

Santander Consumer USA stock opened at $41.60 on Friday. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.97 and a twelve month high of $42.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.70. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 58.64, a current ratio of 58.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.14.

In other Santander Consumer USA news, major shareholder Santander S.A. Banco bought 14,184,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $588,653,181.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC).

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.