Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $12.96 Million Position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 322,783 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 9,325 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $12,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the third quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the second quarter worth about $237,000. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $42.01 on Friday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $33.56 and a 1 year high of $51.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.76 and a 200-day moving average of $43.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.26.
Steven Madden Profile
Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Steven Madden (SHOO)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO).
Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.