Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $12.96 Million Position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 322,783 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 9,325 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $12,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the third quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the second quarter worth about $237,000. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $42.01 on Friday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $33.56 and a 1 year high of $51.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.76 and a 200-day moving average of $43.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.26.

SHOO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Steven Madden from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Steven Madden presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.67.

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

