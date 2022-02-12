Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes $13.46 Million Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 182,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,460,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Snap by 579.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 305.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $36,242,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total value of $220,429.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,216,625 shares of company stock worth $48,608,852.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Snap from $53.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Snap from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Snap from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Snap from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, reduced their price objective on Snap from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.17.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $39.49 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.32 and a 1-year high of $83.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.38 and a 200-day moving average of $58.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.53. The company has a market capitalization of $63.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.02 and a beta of 1.07.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.32. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

