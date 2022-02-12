Band Protocol (BAND) Achieves Market Capitalization of $162.00 Million

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. In the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Band Protocol has a market capitalization of $162.00 million and approximately $318.02 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Band Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.60 or 0.00010882 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003991 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00037808 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.12 or 0.00104297 BTC.

About Band Protocol

Band Protocol is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 coins. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Band Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Band Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Band Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

