Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $32.81

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.81 and traded as high as $35.03. Bankwell Financial Group shares last traded at $34.73, with a volume of 14,810 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.00. The company has a market capitalization of $266.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.81.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $19.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Bankwell Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

In related news, Director Lawrence B. Seidman purchased 2,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $83,979.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence B. Seidman bought 7,186 shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $222,766.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 10,205 shares of company stock worth $316,936 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWFG. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,699,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bankwell Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,183,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 534.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 54,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the second quarter worth $785,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 1,448.0% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 27,512 shares during the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Bankwell Bank. It offers checking, savings, money market, online and mobile banking, debit cards, and personal loans. The firm also delivers business banking solutions such as business checking, treasury management, business savings, commercial services, business loans and lines of credit, and commercial mortgages.

