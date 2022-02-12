Banyan Gold (CVE:BYN) Shares Down 3%

Banyan Gold Corp. (CVE:BYN) fell 3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. 50,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 128,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.31. The company has a market cap of C$81.42 million and a P/E ratio of -21.18.

In related news, Director Tara Christie bought 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.28 per share, with a total value of C$98,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,507,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,821,990.52.

Banyan Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. The Company's flagship asset is the AurMac Project that consists of 506 quartz mineral claims totaling an area of approximately 9,230 hectares located in the Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory.

