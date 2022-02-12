Bao Finance Price Down 10.7% This Week (BAO)

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. In the last week, Bao Finance has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. One Bao Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Bao Finance has a total market capitalization of $6.32 million and approximately $279,964.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002335 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00044838 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,956.04 or 0.06896654 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,805.81 or 0.99869027 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00047528 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00049490 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006384 BTC.

About Bao Finance

Bao Finance launched on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Bao Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bao Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bao Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

