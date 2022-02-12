Barclays Lowers Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $60.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PTON has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $72.00 to $40.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.10.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $34.68 on Wednesday. Peloton Interactive has a one year low of $22.81 and a one year high of $155.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.15). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, President William Lynch sold 2,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $120,498.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv bought 641,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $29,514,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,010 shares of company stock valued at $423,792. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTON. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,609,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420,226 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,485,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960,315 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,290,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,565,000 after purchasing an additional 384,550 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,616,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,577,000 after purchasing an additional 769,458 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 201.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,729,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162,164 shares during the period. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

