Barclays PLC Boosts Stake in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) by 279.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,305 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in International Money Express were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IMXI. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 98,950.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 7,916 shares in the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 211.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 9,636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

IMXI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on International Money Express from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMXI opened at $15.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. International Money Express, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $18.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.42. The company has a market capitalization of $596.97 million, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.52.

In other International Money Express news, Director Michael J. Purcell bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $105,490.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Lisy sold 5,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $85,730.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,216 shares of company stock worth $849,609 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

