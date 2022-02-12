Barclays PLC Buys 9,614 Shares of Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,614 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Kezar Life Sciences were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,631,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,739,000 after buying an additional 32,013 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 29.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 568,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 130,370 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 12,201.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,580,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael Kauffman sold 5,000 shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total transaction of $82,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

NASDAQ KZR opened at $14.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 0.30. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $17.28.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

