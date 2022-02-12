Barclays PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,170 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 27,949 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 787.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,107 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. 20.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LEVI opened at $22.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $20.18 and a 12-month high of $30.84.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LEVI shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.92.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, Director Patricia Salas Pineda sold 23,796 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $654,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,167 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $111,717.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,764,901. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Levi Strauss & Co. Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

