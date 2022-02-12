Barclays PLC Grows Holdings in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) by 47.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,103 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Titan International were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Titan International by 182.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 275,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 177,790 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Titan International by 47.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 348,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 112,074 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Titan International by 96.0% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 22,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 10,790 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Titan International during the second quarter valued at about $590,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Titan International by 423.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 568,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 460,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWI opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.82. Titan International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $11.92. The company has a market cap of $654.99 million, a PE ratio of 131.25 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

