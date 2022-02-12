Barclays PLC Grows Position in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) by 32.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,922 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Cronos Group were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRON. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cronos Group in the first quarter worth about $459,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Cronos Group by 52.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 319,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 110,483 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Cronos Group in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cronos Group by 140.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,053,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,046,000 after acquiring an additional 614,794 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Cronos Group by 366.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter. 12.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Cronos Group stock opened at $4.04 on Friday. Cronos Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $13.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.62.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRON. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cronos Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.54 to $3.24 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.43.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON).

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.