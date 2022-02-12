Barclays PLC Has $262,000 Stock Position in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO)

Barclays PLC cut its position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,133 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 15,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF by 115.3% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 272,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,515,000 after purchasing an additional 145,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter.

Get Renaissance IPO ETF alerts:

Renaissance IPO ETF stock opened at $46.90 on Friday. Renaissance IPO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.36 and a fifty-two week high of $77.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.02.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO).

Receive News & Ratings for Renaissance IPO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renaissance IPO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.