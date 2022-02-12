Barclays PLC Increases Stock Position in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 76.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,943 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in RPC were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of RPC during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of RPC by 594.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of RPC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of RPC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. 27.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RES. TheStreet upgraded shares of RPC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of NYSE:RES opened at $7.88 on Friday. RPC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $7.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 262.75 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. RPC had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 75,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $374,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 40,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 875,000 shares of company stock worth $3,852,750. 69.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

