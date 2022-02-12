Barclays PLC Sells 4,561 Shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,561 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in POSCO were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in POSCO during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in POSCO in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 133.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of POSCO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of POSCO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000.

PKX opened at $60.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.64. POSCO has a fifty-two week low of $54.20 and a fifty-two week high of $92.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.06.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 10th. The basic materials company reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.57 billion during the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 8.29%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.876 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. This is an increase from POSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. POSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.55%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 16th. StockNews.com downgraded POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

POSCO engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stain less steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

