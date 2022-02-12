Barclays PLC Takes $285,000 Position in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 4.4% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in James Hardie Industries by 30.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in James Hardie Industries by 6.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in James Hardie Industries by 119.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in James Hardie Industries by 50.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE JHX opened at $33.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.96. James Hardie Industries plc has a fifty-two week low of $28.24 and a fifty-two week high of $41.85.

Several research firms have issued reports on JHX. CLSA upgraded James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered James Hardie Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

About James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX).

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.