Barclays Raises Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Price Target to $65.00

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.39% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PFGC. Truist Financial started coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.11.
NYSE:PFGC opened at $52.68 on Thursday. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $38.82 and a twelve month high of $59.89. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.
In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $418,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kimberly Grant sold 1,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $51,242.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,624 shares of company stock valued at $737,227 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 440.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,209 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.03% of the company’s stock.
Performance Food Group Company Profile
Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.
