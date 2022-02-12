Barclays Raises Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Price Target to $65.00

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PFGC. Truist Financial started coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.11.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

NYSE:PFGC opened at $52.68 on Thursday. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $38.82 and a twelve month high of $59.89. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $418,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kimberly Grant sold 1,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $51,242.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,624 shares of company stock valued at $737,227 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 440.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,209 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.