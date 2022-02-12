BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Short Interest Update

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 253,100 shares, an increase of 370.4% from the January 15th total of 53,800 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in BayCom by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 703,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,081,000 after buying an additional 108,705 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in BayCom by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 413,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,418,000 after buying an additional 193,551 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in BayCom by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 306,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in BayCom by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 255,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after buying an additional 31,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in BayCom by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 254,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after buying an additional 17,149 shares in the last quarter. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BayCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

BCML stock opened at $22.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. BayCom has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $22.71. The firm has a market cap of $237.87 million, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.86.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. BayCom had a net margin of 22.28% and a return on equity of 8.12%. On average, analysts anticipate that BayCom will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BayCom

BayCom Corp. is a bank holding company of Bay Commercial Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services to businesses and business owners, as well as individuals. It focuses on passive investment activities and oversight of its investment to its bank subsidiary. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA.

