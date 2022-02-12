Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Short Interest Up 223.9% in January

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 285,000 shares, an increase of 223.9% from the January 15th total of 88,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,708,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAYRY opened at $15.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.81 billion, a PE ratio of 304.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $17.34.

Get Bayer Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 0.34%. As a group, analysts expect that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup upgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.