Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Short Interest Up 223.9% in January

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 285,000 shares, an increase of 223.9% from the January 15th total of 88,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,708,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BAYRY opened at $15.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.81 billion, a PE ratio of 304.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $17.34.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 0.34%. As a group, analysts expect that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.
About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.
