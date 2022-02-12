Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 67.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.82.

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 480 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CAT opened at $201.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.91. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.98 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $209.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

