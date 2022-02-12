Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 24,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New during the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New during the 2nd quarter worth $324,000.

NYSEARCA BAPR opened at $32.65 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New has a twelve month low of $29.84 and a twelve month high of $33.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.65.

