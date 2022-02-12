Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Sells 8,998 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,509 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 8,998 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ORCL stock opened at $79.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $212.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.14. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $61.08 and a one year high of $106.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale upped their price objective on Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.96.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

