Bean Cash (BITB) Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded up 180.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 12th. Over the last week, Bean Cash has traded up 330.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Bean Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bean Cash has a market capitalization of $1.71 million and $16.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000020 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bean Cash Coin Profile

Bean Cash (BITB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bean Cash’s total supply is 4,585,609,000 coins. Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bean Cash’s official website is www.beancash.org . The official message board for Bean Cash is www.bitbean.org/forum . The Reddit community for Bean Cash is https://reddit.com/r/BeanCashOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBean is another alternative cryptocurrency. Its Proof of Stake is different from other coins. In addition to only giving all coins that have over 6 hours of age only 6 hours of age in the PoS calculations, the blocks which are found are static blocks similar to PoW. Each PoS block is 1000 coins. “Bean Cash (Ticker: BEAN) is a re-brand of the digital currency and network, previously known as “BitBean” (Ticker: BITB). The “BitBean” blockchain and network began on February 13th., 2015. In 2018 a private company (unrelated to the cryptocurrency previously known as “BitBean”) began using US Trademark authority to usurp the name “BitBean” for its own use. Pre-empting this action, in late 2017, it was decided by Bean Core to rebrand to Bean Cash to avoid unnecessary conflicts. It was the first 'crypto-currency' to implement a maximum of 20MB block sizes, based on Gavin Andersen's proposals to fix Bitcoin's scalability limitations. BitBean was also the first 'cryptocurrency' to pioneer the use of static block rewards in a Proof of Bean (PoB) system — which now makes energy wasting PoW (Proof of Work) systems, inefficient, expensive and archaic!” “

Buying and Selling Bean Cash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bean Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bean Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

