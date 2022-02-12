Beazley (LON:BEZ) PT Raised to GBX 610 at Berenberg Bank

Beazley (LON:BEZ) had its target price lifted by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 600 ($8.11) to GBX 610 ($8.25) in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 615 ($8.32) price target on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 458 ($6.19) to GBX 495 ($6.69) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 531 ($7.18) target price on shares of Beazley in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 484.56 ($6.55).

Get Beazley alerts:

Shares of LON BEZ opened at GBX 484 ($6.54) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 464.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 419.73. The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67. Beazley has a 12-month low of GBX 291.50 ($3.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 516.20 ($6.98).

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.