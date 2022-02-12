Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Belden in a research note issued on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial analyst W. Stein now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.34. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Belden’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Get Belden alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

BDC stock opened at $55.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Belden has a 1 year low of $40.66 and a 1 year high of $68.87.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Belden had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 5.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BDC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Belden in the 4th quarter worth about $74,932,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Belden by 5,440.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,103,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,056 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Belden by 128.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,788,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,213 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Belden during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,305,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Belden by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,107,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,985,000 after acquiring an additional 263,666 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Belden’s payout ratio is 7.49%.

About Belden

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.