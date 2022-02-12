Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 43.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 133,239 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Belden were worth $9,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Belden by 0.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Belden by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Belden during the third quarter worth $49,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Belden during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Belden by 8.3% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BDC opened at $55.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.60. Belden Inc. has a one year low of $40.66 and a one year high of $68.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.39.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Belden had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 23.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Belden’s payout ratio is 7.49%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BDC. upped their price objective on shares of Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Belden has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

