Berkley W R Corp Acquires 138,519 Shares of Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG)

Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in shares of Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG) by 278.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,519 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp owned approximately 0.38% of Vy Global Growth worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Vy Global Growth in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vy Global Growth during the second quarter worth about $105,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vy Global Growth by 47.2% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 121,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 39,062 shares during the period. Context Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vy Global Growth during the third quarter worth about $1,226,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vy Global Growth during the third quarter worth about $1,334,000. Institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VYGG opened at $9.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.82. Vy Global Growth has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $12.66.

Vy Global Growth does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial, technology, and business services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

