Berkley W R Corp Boosts Holdings in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH)

Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) by 581.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,409 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNRH. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 106.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 22,159 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter valued at $136,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter valued at $1,101,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter valued at $1,136,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SNRH opened at $9.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.75. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.56.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

