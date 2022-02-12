Berkley W R Corp Boosts Stock Position in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW)

Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW) by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in Arrowroot Acquisition were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 748,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,254,000 after acquiring an additional 6,980 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 176.2% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,559,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,119,000 after acquiring an additional 994,800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARRW opened at $9.70 on Friday. Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $9.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average of $9.70.

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

