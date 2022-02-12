Berkley W R Corp Buys Shares of 198,203 Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA)

Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 198,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Magnum Opus Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $978,000. Omni Partners US LLC acquired a new position in Magnum Opus Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $2,396,000. Context Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Magnum Opus Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $1,484,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Magnum Opus Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $5,946,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $2,914,000. 62.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPA opened at $9.99 on Friday. Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $10.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.87.

Magnum Opus Acquisition (NYSE:OPA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Magnum Opus Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Magnum Opus Acquisition Company Profile

Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

