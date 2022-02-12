Berkley W R Corp Grows Position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV)

Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,292 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp owned about 0.51% of Twelve Seas Investment Company II worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the second quarter worth $44,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the third quarter worth $101,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the third quarter worth $113,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the second quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the third quarter worth $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TWLV opened at $9.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.70. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $9.99.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

