Berkley W R Corp Invests $1.49 Million in CENAQ Energy Corp (NASDAQ:CENQU)

Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of CENAQ Energy Corp (NASDAQ:CENQU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 148,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENQU. Granby Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CENAQ Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CENAQ Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $437,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in CENAQ Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $452,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CENAQ Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $502,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in CENAQ Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $584,000.

Get CENAQ Energy alerts:

Shares of CENQU stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. CENAQ Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $10.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.18.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENQU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CENAQ Energy Corp (NASDAQ:CENQU).

Receive News & Ratings for CENAQ Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CENAQ Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.