Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

XAIR traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $7.65. The company had a trading volume of 358,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,087. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.91. Beyond Air has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a current ratio of 7.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of -0.64.

In other news, Director Ron Bentsur sold 37,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $506,887.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Carey purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.10 per share, for a total transaction of $169,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 72,000 shares of company stock worth $725,900 in the last quarter. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Air during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Air during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,431 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 25.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 13,601 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Air during the fourth quarter worth about $645,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Beyond Air from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Beyond Air from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beyond Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Beyond Air from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.

