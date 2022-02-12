BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

BYSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America downgraded BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BeyondSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on BeyondSpring from $95.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in BeyondSpring by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 3,629.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of BeyondSpring in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 25.38% of the company’s stock.

BYSI traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.97. 390,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,309. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.99. BeyondSpring has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.88.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 29th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.11. BeyondSpring had a negative return on equity of 118.78% and a negative net margin of 6,057.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that BeyondSpring will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

BeyondSpring Company Profile

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

