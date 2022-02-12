BiFi Price Tops $0.0309 on Major Exchanges (BIFI)

BiFi (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 12th. One BiFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0309 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BiFi has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. BiFi has a total market capitalization of $7.53 million and approximately $352,134.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.44 or 0.00192928 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00025620 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.90 or 0.00473577 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00065215 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00007881 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000188 BTC.

BiFi Profile

BIFI uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,001,935 coins. BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

