Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSEMKT:BIOX) Raised to “C-” at TheStreet

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSEMKT:BIOX) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of BIOX stock opened at $12.72 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $522.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 424.14 and a beta of 0.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 11.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the second quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. 1.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. The company operates through three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment develops and commercializes seed technology, biotechnological events, germplasm, and seed treatments.

