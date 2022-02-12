Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) will report $4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty Eight analysts have made estimates for Biogen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.23. Biogen reported earnings per share of $5.34 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biogen will report full-year earnings of $16.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.39 to $23.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $16.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.74 to $21.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Biogen.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BIIB. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Biogen from $244.00 to $217.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Biogen from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Biogen from $316.00 to $259.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Biogen from $270.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.73.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Biogen by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 1,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB traded down $5.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $214.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,118,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $231.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.11. Biogen has a 52 week low of $212.56 and a 52 week high of $468.55. The company has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.45.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biogen (BIIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.