Bionik Laboratories Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNKL) Short Interest Update

Bionik Laboratories Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNKL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BNKL opened at $0.90 on Friday. Bionik Laboratories has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of -0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.41.

Bionik Laboratories (OTCMKTS:BNKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter. Bionik Laboratories had a negative net margin of 759.08% and a negative return on equity of 190.99%.

Bionik Laboratories Corp. engages in the provision of rehabilitation and mobility solutions to individuals with neurological disorders. Its products include InMotion ARM, InMotion HAND, and InMotion WRIST. The company was founded by Michal Prywata and Thiago Caires on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

