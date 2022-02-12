Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$10.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 53.61% from the company’s current price.

BIR has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.84.

Shares of TSE BIR opened at C$6.51 on Thursday. Birchcliff Energy has a one year low of C$2.54 and a one year high of C$7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.54, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.15.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$263.35 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Birchcliff Energy will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

